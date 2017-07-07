travel

Austrian Airlines unveils direct Vienna-Cape Town flights

07 July 2017
Passengers from Cape Town will be able to waltz directly to Vienna from October.

Austrian Airlines will launch two weekly return flights between the Mother City and the Austrian capital from October 27.

“Cape Town represents an expansion of our offering to long-haul tourist destinations in the (European) winter‚” said Austrian Airlines chief commercial officer Andreas Otto.

The airline is adding a sixth Boeing 777-200ER to its fleet to serve the Cape Town route and allow it to start flying directly to Tokyo in Japan.

In addition to economy and business class‚ Austrian will also offer premium economy to Cape Town.

