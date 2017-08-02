Brasilia has to be seen to be believed

Brasília is the future city of the past. Like a colony of alien spaceships, its sculptural high-rises sit stubbornly in the wilderness, resisting corrosion by unspeakable heat and humidity.

One of the few built-from-scratch cities, Brazil's ambitious federal capital was laid out in the shape of a condor by some of the world's most important, imaginative and idealistic architects, literally in the middle of nowhere.

In the 1950s Brazilian political elites rejected the fading baroque charm of the old capital city Rio de Janeiro and embraced a mid-20th-century optimism about what could be built with enough money, power and concrete.

Where once goats grazed on guavas and grass, Lúcio Costa, Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx built their utopia - or dystopia, depending on whom you ask. Either way, the city is surely on every archi-junkie's wish list.