World's cheapest surfing lessons: how does SA compare?

Heads up wannabe surfers: If you want to learn how to ride the waves without wiping out your bank account, a new ranking suggests heading to Ecuador, which offers the most affordable surf lessons in the world.

According to The Surf Lesson Price Index, Ecuador is the cheapest destination for amateur surfers wanting to amp up their game on the cheap, with the average surf lesson clocking in at R292 ($22).

South Africa was ranked second in terms of affordability with a lesson costing R306, followed by India where you'll pay R319.

At the other end of the spectrum is Norway, where the average surf lesson will cost students an eye-watering R1,697 ($128).

Elsewhere on the ranking, Australia, an undisputed capital of surfing, landed in 19th spot for averaging R651 ($49) a lesson, while another surfing capital, the US, came in second to last at $85 (R1,130) a lesson.