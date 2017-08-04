World's cheapest surfing lessons: how does SA compare?
Heads up wannabe surfers: here's where to head if you want to learn how to ride the waves without wiping out your bank account
According to The Surf Lesson Price Index, Ecuador is the cheapest destination for amateur surfers wanting to amp up their game on the cheap, with the average surf lesson clocking in at R292 ($22).
South Africa was ranked second in terms of affordability with a lesson costing R306, followed by India where you'll pay R319.
At the other end of the spectrum is Norway, where the average surf lesson will cost students an eye-watering R1,697 ($128).
Elsewhere on the ranking, Australia, an undisputed capital of surfing, landed in 19th spot for averaging R651 ($49) a lesson, while another surfing capital, the US, came in second to last at $85 (R1,130) a lesson.
For the index, tech travel company Surfholidays.com analyzed surf lesson booking data from 1,250 surf schools around the world. The list ranks 30 destinations.
Predictably, the cheapest destinations are found in less developed seaside countries such as India, the Philippines, Peru, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, which all cracked the top 10 list.
Here are the top 10 more affordable countries for surf lessons:
1. Ecuador R293 ($22)
2. South Africa R306 ($23)
3. India R319 ($24)
4. Argentina R332 ($25)
5. Philippines R345 ($26)
6. Peru R385 ($29)
7. Jamaica R412 ($31)
8. Chile R452 ($34)
9. Ireland R491 ($37)
10. Sri Lanka R504 ($38)
The most expensive destinations:
1. Norway R1,697 ($128)
2. US R1,127 ($85)
3. Puerto Rico R1,061 ($80)
4. Barbados R1,023 ($77)
5. China R956 ($72)
