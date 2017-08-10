travel

10 outstanding photos from Nat Geo's Photographer of the Year competition

10 August 2017 - 14:37 By Staff Reporter
'The Power of Nature' depicting the eruption of Colima Volcano in Mexico on December 13 2015, took 1st Place in the Nature Category and was the overall Grand Prize winner.
Image: Sergio Tapiro Velasco/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

An incredible shot showing the eruption of Mexico's Colima Volcano in 2015 has been named the overall Grand Prize winner in the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year competition.

The photographer behind it, Sergio Tapiro Velasco, has won a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions.

He describes the moment this top shot was taken: "That night, the weather was dry and cold, [the] friction of ash particles generated a big lightning [bolt] of about 600 meters that connected [the] ash [cloud] and volcano, and illuminated most of the dark scene." 

Here are some of the other highlights of the 2017 edition of this prestigious photographic competition: 

'The Man's State', which was taken at the Tongi Railway Station in Gazipur, Bangladesh, got an Honorable Mention in the People Category.
Image: Moin Ahmed/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'Marble Caves' depicting the awe-inspiring marble caves of Patagonia got an Honorable Mention in the Nature Category.
Image: Clane Gessel/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'Under The Wave' took 3rd Place in the People Category. "The usual surf shots have all been done so we decided to get a little creative," says Rodney Bursiel of his photograph which was taken with pro surfer Donavon Frankenreiter at Cloudbreak in Tavarua, Fiji.
Image: Rodney Bursiel/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'Walled City #08' took 2nd Place in the Cities Category. This aerial view of Hong Kong's apartment buildings reminded the photographer of the Kowloon Walled City which, up until it was demolished in the 1990s, was the most densely populated place on earth.
Image: Andy Yeung/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

'Interesting Moment' took 2nd Place in the People Category. As museum visitors look at a Rembrandt painting it appears as if the people in the painting are curiously watching them too.
Image: Julius Y./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'To Live' took 2nd Place in the Nature Category. "Swans live vigorous lives even in mud," said the photographer.
Image: Hiromi Kano/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'Levels of reading', depicting the modern interiors of the city library in Stuttgart, Germany, took 1st Place in the Cities Category.
Image: Norbet Fritz/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
'Forest of the Fairy', a magical shot showing fireflies flitting about a Japanese forest, got an Honorable Mention in the Nature Category.
Image: Yutaka Takafuji/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year
This photograph of Mount Bromo, a small active volcano on the island of Java, Indonesia, got an Honorable Mention in the Nature Category.
Image: Reynold Riksa Dewantara/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year

