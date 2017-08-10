10 outstanding photos from Nat Geo's Photographer of the Year competition

An incredible shot showing the eruption of Mexico's Colima Volcano in 2015 has been named the overall Grand Prize winner in the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year competition.

The photographer behind it, Sergio Tapiro Velasco, has won a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions.

He describes the moment this top shot was taken: "That night, the weather was dry and cold, [the] friction of ash particles generated a big lightning [bolt] of about 600 meters that connected [the] ash [cloud] and volcano, and illuminated most of the dark scene."

Here are some of the other highlights of the 2017 edition of this prestigious photographic competition: