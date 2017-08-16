Head to Eastern Europe for an offbeat holiday on a budget

1. THE WINDMILLS OF PYROHIV

Kiev, Ukraine

I stumbled across a picture of one of these on social media and thought, why not! So, off I went to Kiev and spent 70 minutes between two modes of public transport; an ultramodern, brisk metro ride followed by a clunky, slow, small, old bus that looked like a relic from the USSR.

Eventually I was deposited in the middle of nowhere, with no signage and no windmills on the horizon.

Google maps pointed me in the right direction and a 30-minute walk later I arrived at Pyrohiv - The Museum of Ukrainian Folk Architecture - that has recreated ''travel back in time" villages, showing life during the county's past. It was neglected, but this made it more authentic.