South Africans might drink & fly‚ but we don't get out of hand

South African air travellers do not need to be grounded after downing a few.

Local travel agents and cabin crew say reports of unruly drunken South African passengers are uncommon.

"It would appear that South African travellers are relatively well behaved on flights as reports of drunken behaviour are rare. While there is a culture of enjoying pre-flight drinks at the airport this is offset by the slow speed at which airlines offer drinks and refills‚" Thompsons Holidays spokesman John Ridler.

BBC's Panorama programme this week revealed that the number of passengers arrested for drunken behaviour on flights or at United Kingdom airports increased from 255 to 387 in the past year. British cabin crew spoke of being spat on‚ groped‚ vomited on and verbally abused.