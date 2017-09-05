Whopping 18.6m tourists to visit Africa in 2017

International travel to Africa is expected to reach 18.6 million this year, thanks to the popularity of destinations like South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Cameroon, Mauritius and Tanzania, which account for 70% of international trips to the Sub-Saharan region.

That figure marks a nearly 7% increase compared to 2012, when international arrivals topped out at 16.35 million, reports international market research group Euromonitor.

Analysts attribute the growth over the last five years to increased digital integration and cyber connectivity; alliances between hotels, airlines and car rental companies; social media; meta-search engines; the short-term vacation rental market; luxury travel; and niche tourism.

"Many countries are moving away from only promoting Africa as a traditional safari destination, exploring other niche categories such as beach and medical tourism. The travel and tourism market continues to introduce products that suit different type of travellers, accounting for strong growth in major cities across Sub-Saharan Africa," said Euromonitor Research Analyst Christy Tawii.