Cape Town hotel tipped to become a popular party spot for locals

If you'd told the people who built Cape Town harbour's grain silos 96 years ago that in less than a century they'd be one of the new trendiest destinations in Africa, they'd have shipped you off to a sanatorium.

But with the opening in 10 days of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, housed in those very same silos, that is what is about to happen.

No less an authority than The Times (the other one, in London) declared at the weekend: "It was already the best holiday city in South Africa, but now there's a whole new reason to visit Cape Town. And with beach, wildlife, hip hotels and a food scene that's as exciting as the art, you've got all the ingredients for a fabulous winter-sun escape."