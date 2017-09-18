Tokyo offers tourists better-value-for-money than Cape Town: survey

Cape Town has lost out to Tokyo as the best-value long-haul destination for UK holidaymakers.

The Japanese capital has the lowest prices for 10 tourist staples, including meals and drinks, of 30 resorts and cities surveyed for Post Office Travel Money.

Overall, a basket of holiday essentials in Tokyo costs £48.90 (about R865), compared with £64.50 (R1,141) in Cape Town.

Higher restaurant prices and a stronger rand meant tourist prices were 32% higher in Cape Town than a year earlier.