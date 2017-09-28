These are the world's top 10 most visited cities

In addition to being the most popular destination in 2016, Bangkok is forecast to become the most visited city in the world by year's end for international travel.

According the latest edition of the annual Mastercard Destination Cities Index, the Thai capital received 19.41 million international overnight visitors in 2016 - a figure that's expected to grow another 4% this year to 20.19 million.

Rounding out the top three spots is London, which is forecast to receive 20.01 million international overnight visitors by the end of 2017, and Paris, which trails at an estimated 16.13 million.

Globally, international overnight visitor arrivals across all 132 destinations studied have grown by 55% since 2009, points out the report.

But the biggest movers and shakers around the world lie mostly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, which has seen a 15-24% growth in international visits over the last seven years.