Historic home brought back to life as Plett's newest boutique hotel

Behind the kettle is the Walter Battiss print Flying Angels. In true Battiss spirit it's a cacophony of colours and imagination. I do a double take and look to the opposite wall where bright swirls of green and blue complement the colour scheme. This is an original by Donne Rundle, a local Plettenberg Bay artist.

Curated by Michele Bestbier, the collection of local works on display at The Old Rectory includes works by Plett locals Helen Mudge and Rundle, alongside Knysna artist Guy Thesen, Cape Town ceramicist Theo Kleynhans and Joburg-based photographer Charles Johnstone.

"When I heard Merryll Legh was working on the interiors I approached her to help with the hotel's art collection," says Bestbier. "We then worked together to assemble a beautiful collection that not only pays homage to many local artists but also complements the beautiful décor and essence of the hotel."