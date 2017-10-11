ROUTE 1 - SUN CITY TO KRUGER NATIONAL PARK

Distance: 1‚110km

Start in the North West province‚ exploring Sun City‚ Pilanesberg Game Reserve and Hartbeespoort before heading towards Johannesburg.

On your way‚ stopover in Soweto‚ “the township that never sleeps” and explore true South African urban culture at one of the many vibrant restaurants.

Pass through the city towards Mpumalanga‚ a paradise of natural scenery‚ with charming towns like Dullstroom and Sabie along the way.

Before arriving at the Kruger National Park‚ be sure to view some of the region’s most spectacular waterfalls.