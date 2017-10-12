South African travellers to Madagascar should avoid highly populated areas‚ and to wear surgical masks while in transit.

The health department made this warning following an announcement by the World Health Organisation that there were 449 confirmed cases of an outbreak of plague in Madagascar‚ with 48 deaths.

There was international concern regarding infection with the bacterium after a South African basketball player‚ who was attending the Indian Ocean Club Championships‚ contracted plague while there. A coach from the Seychelles attending the tournament had died.

The basketball player‚ who has not been named‚ was successfully treated in Madagascar and has returned to South Africa. He and his team members are being followed up‚ but the department said they did not pose a risk‚ the department said.