Get a true taste of Alex on a culinary township tour

You can expect some familiar dishes like shisa nyama (meat cooked over ﬂames) at Joe’s Butchery, while others, like the sly wat-wat (a heavily loaded sandwich most often served as street food) from a local spaza shop, may come as a delicious surprise.

There are four stops on the tour, so come hungry!

After two stops mentioned above, your guide, Asanda Daza, will take you to Happiness Makhalenele’s home on the East Bank, where you’ll enjoy a traditional Sunday lunch in ﬁne dining style.

Although each stop highlights a different meal that is delicious in its own right, Daniel says that his favourite is the food that Happiness prepares. Expect tripe, tender ﬁllet with mushroom sauce, dumplings and many delicious veggies on the side.

For your ﬁnal stop, you’ll get to see Happiness’s son, Theo, in his pop-up kitchen, Theo’s Kitchen, whip up some tasty morsels. His friends also mix cocktails and entertain guests.