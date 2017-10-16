Get a true taste of Alex on a culinary township tour
Tour 2.0 is a touring company with a difference. It aims to “create new African perceptions, by exposing visitors to what makes each of our cultures and communities unique,” says Daniel Adidwa, founder and CEO.
From birdwatching in Soweto to an art tour in Maboneng, Tour 2.0 is attracting clients who want to enjoy authentic community experiences, including the popular culinary tour of Alexandra.
Daniel says that the tour exposes guests to a variety of unique culinary dishes found in one of the oldest townships in South Africa.
You can expect some familiar dishes like shisa nyama (meat cooked over ﬂames) at Joe’s Butchery, while others, like the sly wat-wat (a heavily loaded sandwich most often served as street food) from a local spaza shop, may come as a delicious surprise.
There are four stops on the tour, so come hungry!
After two stops mentioned above, your guide, Asanda Daza, will take you to Happiness Makhalenele’s home on the East Bank, where you’ll enjoy a traditional Sunday lunch in ﬁne dining style.
Although each stop highlights a different meal that is delicious in its own right, Daniel says that his favourite is the food that Happiness prepares. Expect tripe, tender ﬁllet with mushroom sauce, dumplings and many delicious veggies on the side.
For your ﬁnal stop, you’ll get to see Happiness’s son, Theo, in his pop-up kitchen, Theo’s Kitchen, whip up some tasty morsels. His friends also mix cocktails and entertain guests.
Daniel says that the majority of visitors on this tour are tourists who are interested in learning about South African dishes, the history of one of South Africa’s oldest communities and dining with locals, all in one tour.
“The feedback from clients has been positive. Most of them are surprised by the variety of culinary delicacies found in Alex.”
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za
