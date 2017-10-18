Cape Town links up with Airbnb to grow R2.6bn-a-year market
Cape Town became the first African city to sign a collaboration agreement with Airbnb on Wednesday.
The deal will see it get a share of the rental company’s latest $1-million (R13.4-million) investment into Africa.
Mayor Patricia De Lille said the memorandum of understanding wouldl “promote the benefits of people-to-people tourism for Cape Town residents and their communities”.
The partnership is the first between Airbnb and a government authority in Africa and will also include co-hosting 2018’s Africa Travel Summit in 2018.
“Cape Town is a globally competitive destination and we are creating the space for all entrepreneurs to excel‚” said De Lille.
“The sharing economy has the ability to welcome more Capetonians into the tourism sector‚ in line with our efforts to build an inclusive city as we welcome more Airbnb guests.”
Nearly 300‚000 people used Airbnb in Cape Town in the past year‚ generating R2.6-billion for the economy. On average‚ hosts earned around R43,000 for renting their homes for 32 nights a year.
Airbnb public affairs head Chris Lehane said people-to-people travel would bring benefits to local communities.
“Airbnb has so far partnered with more than 300 governments across the world‚ and while this is our first city collaboration in Africa‚ we want to work together with everyone to use technology to help spread more benefits across Africa‚” he said. - TimesLIVE
