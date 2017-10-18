Cape Town links up with Airbnb to grow R2.6bn-a-year market

Cape Town became the first African city to sign a collaboration agreement with Airbnb on Wednesday.

The deal will see it get a share of the rental company’s latest $1-million (R13.4-million) investment into Africa.

Mayor Patricia De Lille said the memorandum of understanding wouldl “promote the benefits of people-to-people tourism for Cape Town residents and their communities”.

The partnership is the first between Airbnb and a government authority in Africa and will also include co-hosting 2018’s Africa Travel Summit in 2018.