Cape Town named one of the world's 20 best cities: survey
A Conde Nast Traveler survey that asked some of the world's most affluent and worldly globetrotters to name their favorite cities has crowned Tokyo the world's best city of 2017.
While some cities can leave their visitors disheartened, deceived and heavy with disappointment, others leave their visitors inspired and exhilarated - consistently.
In the 2017 edition of CN Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, the city that never disappoints is Tokyo, where neon-lit skyscrapers co-exist with temples, shrines and ancient forests.
With more Michelin stars than any other destination in the world, Tokyo is also a food lover's paradise.
Just ask Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN's Parts Unknown, who has circumnavigated the globe over the years and has repeatedly cited Tokyo as one of his all-time favorite cities.
It's been a banner week for the Japanese capital, as an Economist report from their Intelligence Unit likewise named Tokyo the world's safest city for 2017.
Meanwhile, after Tokyo, Vienna, Austria and Kyoto, Japan round out the CN Traveler top three podium.
Overall, the list of best cities in the world is dominated by Europe, which take up six of the top 10 spots.
While the US is conspicuously absent, Vancouver is the highest-ranked North America at number 8, while Cape Town, South Africa, came in at number 19.
More than 300,000 readers cast their votes in categories like the best hotels, resorts, cruise lines, islands and airlines.
Top 20 Best Cities in the World according to Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2017:
- Tokyo, Japan
- Vienna, Austria
- Kyoto, Japan
- Barcelona, Spain
- Paris, France
- Sydney, Australia
- Madrid, Spain
- Vancouver, B.C., Canada
- Rome, Italy
- Munich, Germany
- Budapest, Hungary
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Singapore
- Melbourne, Australia
- London, England
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Hong Kong
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Mexico City, Mexico
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE