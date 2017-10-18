Cape Town named one of the world's 20 best cities: survey

A Conde Nast Traveler survey that asked some of the world's most affluent and worldly globetrotters to name their favorite cities has crowned Tokyo the world's best city of 2017.

While some cities can leave their visitors disheartened, deceived and heavy with disappointment, others leave their visitors inspired and exhilarated - consistently.

In the 2017 edition of CN Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, the city that never disappoints is Tokyo, where neon-lit skyscrapers co-exist with temples, shrines and ancient forests.

With more Michelin stars than any other destination in the world, Tokyo is also a food lover's paradise.

Just ask Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN's Parts Unknown, who has circumnavigated the globe over the years and has repeatedly cited Tokyo as one of his all-time favorite cities.

It's been a banner week for the Japanese capital, as an Economist report from their Intelligence Unit likewise named Tokyo the world's safest city for 2017.