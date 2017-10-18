SA hotel voted one of the world's top 10 best

La Réserve Paris, a sumptuous, boutique hotel located steps off the mythical Champs-Elysées with views of the Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower has been named the world's best hotel 2017, by readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine.

For the publication's 30th annual Readers' Choice Awards, the 40-room boutique hotel outranked every other luxury hotel in the world to take the auspicious title.

This year, more than 300,000 readers cast their votes in categories like best hotels, cities, cruise liners and resorts.

"When we imagine Old World opulence - like, say, wood-paneled libraries, 19th-century furniture trimmed in velvet, and Haussmann-style apartments outfitted with brocade silk wallpaper and fresh flowers - it's La Réserve that first comes to mind," write CN Traveler editors.