SA hotel voted one of the world's top 10 best

The results of Conde Nast Traveler magazine's 2017 Readers' Choice Awards are in

18 October 2017 - 15:33 By AFP Relaxnews
La Residence in Franschhoek, which was voted one of the world's best hotels in the CN Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2017.
Image: The Royal Portfolio/Facebook

La Réserve Paris, a sumptuous, boutique hotel located steps off the mythical Champs-Elysées with views of the Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower has been named the world's best hotel 2017, by readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. 

For the publication's 30th annual Readers' Choice Awards, the 40-room boutique hotel outranked every other luxury hotel in the world to take the auspicious title. 

This year, more than 300,000 readers cast their votes in categories like best hotels, cities, cruise liners and resorts.

"When we imagine Old World opulence - like, say, wood-paneled libraries, 19th-century furniture trimmed in velvet, and Haussmann-style apartments outfitted with brocade silk wallpaper and fresh flowers - it's La Réserve that first comes to mind," write CN Traveler editors. 

Lifestyle
Rounding out the podium for the best hotels in the world, are The Lodhi in New Delhi, India and The Gainsborough Bath Spa in Somerset, United Kingdom. 

Royal Mansour in Marrakech, Morocco, and La Residence in Franschhoek, South Africa, which came in at number 6 and 7 respectively, were the only African properties to make the top 10 list (see below). 

SA DOMINATES AFRICAN CATEGORY

Royal Mansour and La Residence also took the first and second places in CN Traveler's list of the Top 10 Hotels in Africa. 

South Africa dominated this regional list with local establishments claiming six out of the 10 spots (see below).

Lifestyle
Top 10 Hotels in Africa as voted by CN Traveller's readers:

  1. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh, Morocco
  2. La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa
  3. Birkenhead House, Hermanus, South Africa
  4. El Fenn, Marrakech, Morocco
  5. Saxon Hotel, Villas & Spa, Johannesburg, South Africa
  6. Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa
  7. One&Only Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa
  8. The Oyster Box, Umhlanga, South Africa
  9. Giraffe Manor, Nairobi, Kenya
  10. The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa, Cape Town, South Africa

World's 10 Best Hotels as voted by CN Traveller's readers:

  1. La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa, France 
  2. The Lodhi, New Delhi, India 
  3. The Gainsborough Bath Spa, Somerset, United Kingdom 
  4. The Reverie Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 
  5. Summer Lodge Country House Hotel and Spa, Dorset, United Kingdom 
  6. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco 
  7. La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa 
  8. Fasano São Paulo, Brazil 
  9. Archipelagos Hotel, Mykonos, Greece 
  10. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, Netherlands 

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

