Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match

A cold margarita cocktail (tequila, Cointreau, crushed ice, lime, more lime and then some, and sea salt) is the perfect lift-off in Phuket, party central of Thailand. Do a party/recovery combo: first, enjoy fun times in Patong, the main hub that spans about 4km of beaches with a dizzying array of bars, restaurants, clubs and more. When you’re partied out, head for the quieter spots, stick your toes in the sand and chill out. Go surfing, snorkelling and diving, or explore the Chalong mangroves and the quieter cove of Karon. You can also kayak around the limestone caves in Phang Nga Bay, trek to the highlands, and visit terraced rice plantations, sacred temples, monkey forests, waterfalls and lakes.

Ready for the adventure? Book now at the special sale price.

Bali