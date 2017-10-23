Planning a holiday? Here are 5 terrific destinations, with cocktails to match
What better way to spice up your trip to an exotic location?
Like a good cocktail, a good holiday must have all the right ingredients. So take your pick of these fabulous escapes, from beach to desert, and mix and match your own cocktail of fun, sun, good company and holiday happiness.
Zanzibar
Kick-start your Zanzibar adventure with a Sea Breeze cocktail (vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, crushed ice and lime) and then head out to explore this fascinating island off the east coast of Tanzania. Often called the Spice Island, Zanzibar delights and awakens the senses. It has an intriguing history, postcard-pretty beaches with white sand and turquoise water, delicious food and great activities. Wander the ancient passages and corridors and coral rock buildings of historic Stone Town, take a dhow cruise, go snorkelling and diving – the sites here are legendary. You can also visit the island’s spice plantations and enjoy island cuisine and fresh seafood.
Sounds good, doesn't it? Book now at the special sale price.
Phuket
A cold margarita cocktail (tequila, Cointreau, crushed ice, lime, more lime and then some, and sea salt) is the perfect lift-off in Phuket, party central of Thailand. Do a party/recovery combo: first, enjoy fun times in Patong, the main hub that spans about 4km of beaches with a dizzying array of bars, restaurants, clubs and more. When you’re partied out, head for the quieter spots, stick your toes in the sand and chill out. Go surfing, snorkelling and diving, or explore the Chalong mangroves and the quieter cove of Karon. You can also kayak around the limestone caves in Phang Nga Bay, trek to the highlands, and visit terraced rice plantations, sacred temples, monkey forests, waterfalls and lakes.
Ready for the adventure? Book now at the special sale price.
Bali
A Coco Loco (white rum, apricot brandy, coconut milk and cinnamon) is your cocktail for beautiful Bali, famed for its picturesque beaches and forested volcanoes. This Indonesian island is where you get to sink your toes into the sand, listen to the crash of waves and chill right out. Discover the diversity of Balinese life – take a trek to the highlands, visit terraced rice plantations, see the mythological Elephant Cave, sample local coffee, and check out sacred temples, monkey forests, waterfalls and lakes.
TimesLIVE readers can book now at the special sale price.
Mauritius
With its gorgeous scenery and French Creole flair, Mauritius is a fabulous romantic destination. So it’s a Loving Cup cocktail (sweet sherry, brandy, lemon, sugar and chilled champagne) for when you’re finally looking over the Indian Ocean with your love. Chill out, laze on the beach and enjoy long, romantic walks, or get busy and discover the vibrant culture and taste on this tropical island. Explore the south and its secrets – visit volcanoes and forests, mountain views, temples, gorges and waterfalls. You can even take to the water – sail, catamaran, snorkel and dive, even do an undersea walk in Grand Baie. The rainbow capital of Port Louis is colourful chaos, with its busy markets and interesting monuments. Don’t miss Pamplemousses, one of the most famous gardens in the world.
You can be there soon if you book at the special sale price.
Dubai
It’s a cooling mint julep (bourbon whisky, crushed ice, sugar and mint) ahead of your adventure in Dubai, a stunning oasis in the golden Arabian Desert. Visit the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, with its astonishing views of the city; or shop till you drop at the massive Dubai Mall, which also has an aquarium, ice rink, cinema and thrilling amusement park. Beat the heat at the Wild Wadi Water Park and be entertained by 23 different water rides, from surfing simulators to thrilling slides. Visit a souk or market that sells everything from glittering gold jewellery to fragrant spices. Ride on a camel through desert dunes and, as the sun sets, enjoy a feast of local delicacies while relaxing on soft cushions and hand-woven carpets. Exciting days and exotic evenings!
Act quickly and book at the special sale price.
This article was paid for by Flight Centre.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE