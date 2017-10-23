You'll get your very own 'Instagram Butler' at this luxe hotel
A luxury hotel in the Maldives has launched an "Instagram Butler" service to take guests around the most Instagram-worthy locations on the island for capturing 'the money shot.'
At the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, best known for its overwater villas and undersea restaurant, a dedicated Instagram Jeeves will take snap-happy guests on a new "InstaTrail" that features the most photogenic spots on Rangali Island.
Because as the saying goes, if it's not on Instagram, it didn't happen.
Along with leading guests to hidden spots on the farthest tip of the island or setting up Insta-shots on a traditional Maldivian swing that offers sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the Insta Butler will also offer tips on how to capture the perfect dream shot at the golden hour, the period right before sunrise or sunset.
It's a clever strategy that harnesses the power of Instagram as a marketing tool, aimed squarely at the most influential demographic: Millennial travelers.
Other Instagrammable moments at the resort include waterfront yoga sessions, a nocturnal star-gazing session and cooking classes.
It's now common practice for hotels to use Instagram as an advertising platform, hiring young, often beautiful, social media influencers to share photos of their free stay with their millions of followers.
One of the first hotels to recognize the marketing power of the photo-sharing site was the 1888 Hotel in Sydney, Australia which opened in 2013.
At its launch, the hotel offered Instagram users with more than 10,000 followers free stays.
Digital murals and desktop screens display a continuous feed of updated Instagram photos that use the hashtag #1888 hotel, while a selfie space invites guests to take photos behind a giant frame for the chance to have them posted to the wall.
Design details like wooden beams, exposed brick walls and bold, colorful furnishings are also meant to serve as photo-opps.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE