You'll get your very own 'Instagram Butler' at this luxe hotel

A luxury hotel in the Maldives has launched an "Instagram Butler" service to take guests around the most Instagram-worthy locations on the island for capturing 'the money shot.'

At the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, best known for its overwater villas and undersea restaurant, a dedicated Instagram Jeeves will take snap-happy guests on a new "InstaTrail" that features the most photogenic spots on Rangali Island.

Because as the saying goes, if it's not on Instagram, it didn't happen.

Along with leading guests to hidden spots on the farthest tip of the island or setting up Insta-shots on a traditional Maldivian swing that offers sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the Insta Butler will also offer tips on how to capture the perfect dream shot at the golden hour, the period right before sunrise or sunset.

It's a clever strategy that harnesses the power of Instagram as a marketing tool, aimed squarely at the most influential demographic: Millennial travelers.