SA among the top 10 countries in the world to visit in 2018

26 October 2017 - 15:02 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Looking over the lower part of the Drakensberg from atop the chain ladders.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

South Africa is one of the 10 best countries in the world to visit in 2018‚ according to Lonely Planet.

“Beaches and mountains‚ wildlife and wine‚ and let’s not forget vibrant culture and cosmopolitan Cape Town – South Africa has long been one of the world’s most alluring countries‚” said the travel guide book publisher on its website.

“This year the country’s many attractions will be bolstered by ‘Nelson Mandela Centenary 2018: Be the Legacy’‚ an official programme of events – some sporting‚ some educational‚ others devoted to the arts – aimed at honouring the legendary leader.

“So with more to see than ever‚ and favourable exchange rates offering great value‚ 2018 is a phenomenal year to visit South Africa.”

Other countries featured in the top 10 countries to visit include China‚ Mauritius‚ Malta‚ Georgia‚ New Zealand and Portugal.

