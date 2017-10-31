Airline helps parents stay sane while travelling with young kids

“For instance‚ the ‘electronic babysitter’ whilst popular for a flight may not work for all age groups and parents of younger children will find that they have less attention span for this than older ones. Breaking up this passive activity for active or creative ones will stop children becoming bored‚ restless and disruptive.”

Mann suggests that "regular walks up the aisle are good for toddlers for exercise and for pre-toddlers to change the visual environment".

As for inseat entertainment, creative pursuits like drawing were the most popular until age nine‚ while colouring and sticker books have the most appeal to the younger ages.

"Don’t forget singing and interactive games like peekaboo [and 'I Spy'] are also great," adds Mann.

Fouad Caunhye‚ Emirates regional manager for Southern Africa‚ said: “We want families to continue making Emirates their first choice whenever they think of travel. That is why we continue to invest in products and services across all classes‚ and why our service teams work hard at providing the very best experience.” - TimesLIVE