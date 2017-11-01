Hooray! South Africans will now pay less to visit Cape Point & Boulders

South Africans visiting Cape Point and Boulders penguin colony in the Western Cape will pay roughly half the fees they do now to enter from 1 November 2018‚ SANParks general manager Joep Stevens announced on Wednesday.

The 2017 conservation fee for Cape Point is R145 for an adult and will drop next November to R75 for a South African adult.

For Boulders‚ the fee will drop from R75 to R38 per South African adult.

International visitors will be charged double the 2017 rate for these two parks — paying conservation fees in line with iconic parks elsewhere in Africa.

Their fees will rise to R300 for Cape Point and R150 for Boulders under the new tariffs.