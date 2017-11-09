Louvre Abu Dhabi set to open

The Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first museum to bear the Louvre name outside France, presents around 600 pieces in a modern, light-filled structure in harmony with its desert-island setting.

Flagged as "the first universal museum in the Arab world", it sits on the low-lying Saadiyat Island, a developing tourism and culture hub 500m off the coast of the United Arab Emirates' capital.

It is the first museum on the island, also the site of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which is still under construction. Inaugurated on Wednesday, it opens to the public on Saturday.

'GEOMETRY WITH LIGHTS'

French architect Jean Nouvel was inspired by the island's position "between sand and sea, shade and light", the Louvre website says.

"I also wanted to play on this idea of openness, that of a desert open to the sea," the winner of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize told AFP in September.

The site comprises 55 white buildings reminiscent of traditional Arab medinas.

Two-thirds of the museum is covered by a dome, 180m in diameter, which provides welcome shade from the scorching Gulf sun.

Pierced with 7,850 star-like openings formed by the layering of the building's structure, like interwoven palm leaves, the dome is intended to resemble silver lace.

"For me, great Arab architecture (is) geometry with lights," Nouvel said.