South Africans rated some of the world's most tech-savvy travellers

India has been crowned the champion in a new list that ranks the country with the most digitally-advanced travelers.

In a global survey by travel commerce platform Travelport which polled 11,000 respondents around the world, Indian travelers emerged the most digitally-savvy after analysts looked at the use of digital technologies for travel-related purposes in each country.

For example, more than other nationalities, globetrotters from India are more likely to use their smartphones for both booking and boarding a plane.

Likewise, the majority (82%) of Indian travelers agreed that digital boarding passes make traveling easier, compared to the global average of 70%. After India, China and Indonesia round out the podium.

South Africa made it into the top 10, ranking 7th on the list.