travel

South Africans rated some of the world's most tech-savvy travellers

10 November 2017 - 13:55 By AFP Relaxnews
South Africans rank in Travelport's top 10 list of the world's most digitally-advanced travellers.
South Africans rank in Travelport's top 10 list of the world's most digitally-advanced travellers.
Image: 123RF/mimagephotography

India has been crowned the champion in a new list that ranks the country with the most digitally-advanced travelers. 

In a global survey by travel commerce platform Travelport which polled 11,000 respondents around the world, Indian travelers emerged the most digitally-savvy after analysts looked at the use of digital technologies for travel-related purposes in each country. 

For example, more than other nationalities, globetrotters from India are more likely to use their smartphones for both booking and boarding a plane. 

Likewise, the majority (82%) of Indian travelers agreed that digital boarding passes make traveling easier, compared to the global average of 70%. After India, China and Indonesia round out the podium. 

South Africa made it into the top 10, ranking 7th on the list. 

Social media 'likes' are as influential as price when picking holiday spots

The prospect of garnering Facebook likes and Instagram double-taps can play a significant role in determining which destination travelers choose to ...
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Meanwhile, on a global scale, the survey revealed the importance of peer-to-peer reviews found on sites like TripAdvisor, Expedia and Booking.com, as 81%of respondents said they read reviews when researching a trip. 

Likewise, three-quarters of travelers said they return the favor and leave reviews themselves. 

Meanwhile, a third of respondents said they now use their mobile device to book parts of their trip. 

Free Wi-Fi has become less a luxury, more a necessity, and travelers are no longer willing to pay for the service: In the survey, 61% of respondents said they avoid hotels that charge for internet connectivity. 

And throughout their travels, respondents said they use an average of 16 different categories of apps. 

61 countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit

Heading off to an exotic locale where you won't need a visa is a good way to save some cash — and spare yourself a whole lot of admin.
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Here are the results of the Digital Traveler Rankings 2017: 

  1. India 
  2. China 
  3. Indonesia 
  4. Brazil 
  5. Saudi Arabia 
  6. Mexico 
  7. South Africa 
  8. United Arab Emirates 
  9. Colombia 
  10. Italy 

The US is ranked 11th, France 13th, Canada 15th and the UK 17th. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

World's most powerful passports: how does SA compare?

Singaporeans now hold the most powerful passport in the world, with visa-free access to 159 countries - more than any other nation in 2017, according ...
Lifestyle
14 days ago

Can I renew my SA passport at the bank?

Sunday Times Travel editor Paul Ash answers your queries
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Cape Town named one of the world's 20 best cities: survey

A Conde Nast Traveler survey that asked some of the world's most affluent and worldly globetrotters to name their favorite cities has crowned Tokyo ...
Lifestyle
23 days ago

South Africa scores high on global list of traveller favourites

Cape Town, a private game reserve and the country itself got honourable mentions in Condé Nast Traveller's Travel Awards 2017
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Instagram snap catapults Sudanese student to model stardom Fashion & Beauty
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  4. Turns out South Africans aren't very adventurous in the sack Health & Sex
  5. My gran is my biggest style influence: Solo Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X