UShaka Marine World gives new meaning to swimming with sharks

Here divers throw a mixture of fish parts, blood and oil into the water (called chumming) to draw the sharks closer to the cage. Participants are dropped into the middle of the southern Atlantic Ocean and get the chance to look a great white in the eye.

Those not ready to face this creature or its relatives in the deep open waters of the Atlantic can do what I did and visit the Sea Animal Encounters Island at uShaka instead.

This unique experience allowed me to see just how majestic and harmless these creatures can be - as long as you're safely in uShaka's aquarium, of course.

I was put into a 3m-long cage, and then almost fully submerged into the shark-infested pool. The cage accommodates two people at a time - which means you can go with a friend or one of uShaka's friendly divers if, like me, you aren't ready to face this alone.

I had to swim to the bottom of the cage to see the sharks, but once I got over the salty water and learnt to hold my breath, I felt I was part of a magical underwater scene with an authentic feel of the ocean bottom.

Unlike open-water shark cage diving, uShaka does not chum.

"Chumming can make sharks aggressive when in fact they are very calm creatures. We want people to see that," says Sea Animal Encounters manager Elias Lwaboshi.

He added that the sharks adapt well to aquarium conditions.