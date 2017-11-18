How to turn your drive to Durbs into an amazing holiday

If you're fleeing Gauteng for the Cape this festive season, why not take the long way round and explore as you go? Elizabeth Sleith maps out just one of an infinite number of possible itineraries

If you're fleeing Gauteng for the Cape, these holidays why not take the long way round and explore as you go? Elizabeth Sleith maps out just one of a million possible itineraries