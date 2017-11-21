10 tourist destinations to avoid in 2018

"But this world is also more than a static viewing point. As travelers, we are witness to the many misfortunes that happen upon our world. Travelers must decide how and where we can concern our efforts to observe and preserve the splendor of life around us, and we do that with everything from our currency to our presence."

Destinations chosen reflect environmentally sensitive destinations, tourist attractions that are undergoing major renovations, politically unstable and dangerous countries, and places where racial tensions are high.

Topping the list is the Galapagos Islands which editors suggest should be avoided so as not to upset the fragile, vulnerable ecosystem.

"...Even if you follow the rules to a tee, seeds or tiny insects still find a way to reaching the islands and wreaking havoc on endemic populations," they write.