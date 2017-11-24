How to enjoy an exotic island holiday without breaking the bank

The best way to save money on this postcard-pretty Indian Ocean island is to think beach culture – and immerse yourself in it. Mauritius has a lively, friendly beach vibe where you can swim and stroll for free, or even snorkel for free if you take your own gear.

Discover the white sands and warm waters of beaches such as Le Morne or Trou aux Biches, also loved for their local food shacks and trucks selling traditional and modern Creole cuisine and seafood at affordable prices.

You can also hike the island’s forests, reserves and waterfalls for free or very little – like Black River Gorges National Park, which offers 50km of trails in a glorious indigenous forest, or Rochester Falls, which is one of the island’s most beautiful. And while Mauritius is known for its luxury resorts, you can save a fortune by staying in a local villa or guesthouse.

