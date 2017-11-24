How to enjoy an exotic island holiday without breaking the bank
Mauritius, Phuket, Zanzibar and Bali: here’s how to make your trip affordable
If a holiday hits your pocket too hard, it won’t be relaxing, will it? We found some budget-slashing, money-saving, cost-cutting ways to enjoy an island getaway. Take your pick from these gorgeous summer escapes:
Less bucks, more Mauritius
The best way to save money on this postcard-pretty Indian Ocean island is to think beach culture – and immerse yourself in it. Mauritius has a lively, friendly beach vibe where you can swim and stroll for free, or even snorkel for free if you take your own gear.
Discover the white sands and warm waters of beaches such as Le Morne or Trou aux Biches, also loved for their local food shacks and trucks selling traditional and modern Creole cuisine and seafood at affordable prices.
You can also hike the island’s forests, reserves and waterfalls for free or very little – like Black River Gorges National Park, which offers 50km of trails in a glorious indigenous forest, or Rochester Falls, which is one of the island’s most beautiful. And while Mauritius is known for its luxury resorts, you can save a fortune by staying in a local villa or guesthouse.
Budget busting in Bali
This gorgeous Indonesian island has legendary beaches and even more legendary sunsets – which don’t cost anything. So take your camera and head to one of the main beaches along the western coastline for the best Balinese sunset views.
You can also visit one of Bali’s top five temples, Tanah Lot, for a small donation; stroll for free through the fish market; eat fresh seafood at reasonable prices; and watch the traditional boats or jukung bring their catches ashore.
The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud is another attraction that costs next to nothing. While you’re in Ubud, you can also explore the rice paddies for free, visit the Hindu temples and watch local village dances, annual festivals, and art and kite displays for free. One of the best ways to explore the island is on a scooter – and go local by eating at warungs, street stalls that sell delicious traditional cuisine.
Affordable Phuket
One of the loveliest and most affordable ways to explore Thailand’s resort town of Phuket is to visit the local markets, savour the fresh food and learn about local culture and cuisine. The Phuket Weekend Market in Phuket Town is popular and close to the Central Festival Shopping Mall and the Chillva Market night bazaar.
Phuket has 36 beaches and you can explore them all for just about nothing. Another great way to check out this paradise is to go from viewpoint to viewpoint, or explore Phuket Town’s ancient Sino-Portuguese streets with their beautiful shop houses and magnificent mansions.
Zanzibar on a shoestring
A visit to the exotic Spice Island, off the coast of Tanzania, doesn’t have to break the bank. Zanzibar has plenty of budget-friendly villas, guesthouses and backpacker spots right on the beach.
Explore vibrant, colourful Stone Town – you can visit the markets for free, so check out the Darajani market, which is a great way to discover culture and cuisine. You can also visit the Slave Market in Stone Town, an ancient site with a powerful, poignant history.
The Forodhani Gardens are situated right on the coast and make for a perfect evening stroll. Watch locals prepare tasty dishes and enjoy the atmosphere as Zanzibari and travellers come to taste the culinary delights like flat breads, barbecued fish and seafood.
