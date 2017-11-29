Now you can split the bill with friends when booking an Airbnb

Airbnb has launched a new split payment feature in response to the rise of group travel.

That's good news for the 38% of travelers in an Airbnb poll who said they've been short-changed from a group trip, either from people who've never ponied up their part of the vacation, or from forking over more than their share.

To use, the trip organiser selects the split payment feature when booking their reservation. The organiser can then invite friends to pay their share by sending them the link, or adding their names and e-mail addresses to the reservation.

The booking is placed on hold for 72 hours, giving time for others in the group to pay their portion of the bill.