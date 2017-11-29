Travel

Now you can split the bill with friends when booking an Airbnb

30 November 2017 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Airbnb has launched a split payment plan for group travel.
Airbnb has launched a split payment plan for group travel.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Airbnb has launched a new split payment feature in response to the rise of group travel.

That's good news for the 38% of travelers in an Airbnb poll who said they've been short-changed from a group trip, either from people who've never ponied up their part of the vacation, or from forking over more than their share. 

To use, the trip organiser selects the split payment feature when booking their reservation. The organiser can then invite friends to pay their share by sending them the link, or adding their names and e-mail addresses to the reservation. 

The booking is placed on hold for 72 hours, giving time for others in the group to pay their portion of the bill. 

Meet the Airbnb landlords who are making millions

South African-based property owner makes R109-million from 114 properties... apparently
News
16 days ago

At the end of 2016, Airbnb founder Brian Chesky asked Twitter for feedback on possible new launches for 2017. Group payment options was one of the top requests. 

Likewise, an Airbnb survey conducted among 2,000 online respondents found that 79% of US travelers said they've been on multiple group trips in the last five years. 

The systemwide launch follows a pilot project in which the feature was tested in 175 countries among 80,000 groups, in more than 44 different currencies. 

Meanwhile, Paris leads Airbnb's list of both top cities from which travelers are booking split payments and top destinations for which split payments are being used. 

Most read

  1. I went broke during this: Cassper on his #FillUpFNB Stadium concert Lifestyle
  2. Ramaphosa celebrates his herd of 'test tube' cattle with new book Books
  3. 'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman Lifestyle
  4. There's more to life than making music, there's making money: AKA Lifestyle
  5. Curvy girls can sell lingerie too: plus-size model recreates Victoria's Secret ... Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X