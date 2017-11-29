Rumbles of unease in Bali tourism industry

Bali's rumbling Mount Agung is starting to affect the economy of the holiday island and, if the eruptions and volcanic ash clouds persist, could spark a bigger wave of cancellations by visitors to Indonesia's main tourism destination as peak season beckons.

From January to September, Bali received 4.5 million foreign tourist arrivals, nearly half of the 10.5 million arrivals in Indonesia.

Foreign tourist arrivals to the majority-Hindu island rose 26% in the nine-month period on an annual basis, though dropped on a monthly basis in September when Indonesian authorities first raised the warning alert on Agung.