SA beach named one of the world's 50 best
A new ranking of the world's 50 best beaches has been released, with Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos taking the lead.
For the index, Canadian online travel agency FlightNetwork, asked 600 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and travel specialists to weigh in on their favorite beach destinations around the world.
"You might love beaches, but these guys do it for a living," said Luke Sheehan, VP of Marketing at Flight Network.
"What makes this list so unique is that our participants could compare and contrast the world's best beaches from firsthand experience and their careers within the industry. We don't think there's a more trustworthy or accurate list out there."
Beaches were ranked according to five criteria: beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, annual days of sunshine and average annual temperature.
While the list is represented by beaches in Africa, Europe, Asia, North and South America, the top three beaches on the podium are Grace Bay, followed by Australia's Whitsunday Islands, and Anse Lazio in the Seychelles.
"The protective and remarkably colorful barrier reef, which sits 1.6 kilometers off the shore, keeps the ocean swells at bay, making Grace Bay one of the most ideal places to soak in warm Atlantic waters," reads the report.
"Swimmers enjoy consistent plush sands without the annoyance of rocks, seaweed or pollution."
Boulders Beach on the Cape Peninsula is the only South African beach to make the list, ranking at number 40.
What makes this local beach one of the world's best? “Where else can you see penguins on a beach? The penguin colony ... , along with the beautiful boulders themselves, make this the most unusual yet incredible beach experience of my life," contributor Melanie Votaw is quoted as saying on the FlightNetwork site.
Boulders scored full marks out of 10 for sand and water quality, 8/10 for "sheer untouched beauty" and 7/10 for remoteness.
Here are the top 10 beaches, according to FlightNetwork:
- Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
- Whitehaven Beach, Australia
- Anse Lazio, Seychelles
- Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas
- Navagio Beach, Greece
- Baia Dos Porcos, Brazil
- Playa Paraiso, Mexico
- Hyams Beach, Australia
- Hidden Beach, Mexico
- Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands
• Additional reporting by staff reporter.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE