SA beach named one of the world's 50 best

A new ranking of the world's 50 best beaches has been released, with Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos taking the lead.

For the index, Canadian online travel agency FlightNetwork, asked 600 travel journalists, editors, bloggers and travel specialists to weigh in on their favorite beach destinations around the world.

"You might love beaches, but these guys do it for a living," said Luke Sheehan, VP of Marketing at Flight Network.

"What makes this list so unique is that our participants could compare and contrast the world's best beaches from firsthand experience and their careers within the industry. We don't think there's a more trustworthy or accurate list out there."