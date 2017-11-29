The top 5 road-trip destinations in SA

If there are two things South Africans know how to do well, it’s how to host a braai and how to make the most of a road trip. Combine the two and you're braaiing on your road trip!

Whichever destination or road you choose, remember that a road trip knows no boundaries. As long as you’re on a picturesque route, visiting as many places your car and your body can handle, there’s almost nothing else you need.

When it comes to road tripping, South Africa has the best destinations on offer. Here are our favourite road-trip destinations:

The Brew or Beer Route in KwaZulu-Natal

If you agree with the famous slogan “Save water, drink beer!”, then this route is exactly what you need. It includes memorable beer-tasting experiences where you’ll discover all there is to know about the art and craft of beer making and so much more.

There are myriad breweries to choose from: the Nottingham Road Brewery in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands; Ijuba-United National Breweries in Dundee; and Shongweni Brewery in Eshowe.

If you’re travelling from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal, plan a stop in Standerton, Mpumalanga, or Newcastle before you arrive. It will definitely be worth your while travelling all the way for some lekker brew, bru. Ready or not, beer you come!

If you’ve had one too many beers, make alternative transport arrangements to your accommodation. Services like WeDrive are a great option if you want to be driven to your destination safely in the comfort of your own car.

The Garden Route, Western Cape

With the most beautiful scenery and tranquil settings, the Garden Route is popular among those looking to unwind and sightsee. The 200km drive from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape to Storms River Mouth in the Eastern Cape will make you want to be on the road for even longer.

If you’re looking to soak your feet in the sand of majestic beaches or camp out in the woods, Knysna Forest will be on your way. Want to feel the adrenaline pumping through your veins? Jump (or dive) off the Bloukrans Bridge in Tsitsikamma, Plettenberg Bay. There’s a little bit of everything to do along this route for any kind of traveller.

Sometimes it’s best to just “wine”. The Western Cape is well known for its magnificent wine farms, and the Durbanville Wine Valley in Tygerberg Hills is a paradise for wine lovers. It’s also a quick 20-minute drive from Cape Town.

There are 12 wine farms on the plot, which overlooks extraordinary tourist attractions. Have an intimate dinner with your significant other while enjoying a glass of elegant wine on a quiet night out. Make additional stops on your way for an even better road-trip experience. You may just lengthen the duration of your trip as there’s so much to see in this glorious wine valley.

A dirty motorcycle route

We couldn’t possibly leave out a good ol’ road trip for motorcyclists. Just as no motorcyclists have ever said they don’t feel like going for a ride, an adventure motorcyclist often finds dirt roads irresistible.

If you deem yourself an adventure motorcyclist and you seek dirt roads, then the route from Cape Town to Mossel Bay via the Overberg is the one to take. Areas such as the Highlands Pass, Hermanus, Riviersonderend and Greyton are landscapes to behold.

The Panorama Route, Mpumalanga

If you plan to visit the Kruger National Park, then go along the Panorama Route on your way. Take the best selfies at the awe-inspiring Blyde River Canyon, which is the third-largest canyon in the world. Take in the most splendid views from God’s Window and peek into the area’s fascinating past at Pilgrim’s Rest, also situated on the route.

A road trip with your loved ones may be the highlight of your year. To make it even more special and stress free, ensure you have car insurance. Having motorcycle insurance if you’re travelling with your motorcycle is equally important to assure your peace of mind on any route you find yourself travelling this season.

This article was paid for by MiWay.