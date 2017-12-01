Five English roses for Cape Town - world's best city AGAIN

British tourists have voted Cape Town the best city in the world for the fifth consecutive year.

Unveiling the results of a poll of 90‚000 readers in the 2017 Telegraph Travel Awards‚ the UK media organisation said on Friday: “The world’s greatest city? It’s a coastal gem in the shadow of an iconic mountain‚ where fine wine flows and penguins roam. It could only be Cape Town.”

The Mother City beat Vancouver and Tokyo to top spot‚ and the Telegraph said: “With all eyes on South Africa in 2018‚ the centenary year of Nelson Mandela’s birth‚ few would bet against it repeating the trick in 12 months’ time.”

The announcement coincided with Friday’s announcement that Joon‚ part of Air France‚ will fly direct from Paris to Cape Town three times a week from April 1‚ 2018. Arrivals in Cape Town from France have grown by 35% in the last year‚ to 74 278.