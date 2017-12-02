Live out your 'deserted island' fantasies on Mozambique's Medjumbe

A stay on this tiny island in the Quirimbas Archipelago is about life's last luxuries: solitude, breathing space and spending time with those you love, writes Elizabeth Sleith

