KZN's literary tourism brings books to life

That KZN has the only active literary tourism project in the country must have greatly enhanced the bid to proclaim Durban a Unesco World City of Literature, the first on the African continent.

Literary tourism engages with writers and their real lives as well as the fictional settings that appear in their works.

It is a flourishing niche market in Europe and more prominently in the UK where it's often hard to avoid - Harry Potter's platform at King's Cross station in London, for example, or the George Inn, where you can have a pint in a pub that featured in Charles Dickens's Little Dorrit.

In South Africa it's a new initiative and most of the credit for what is available is due to Professor Lindy Stiebel, a UKZN academic who began a research project on KZN writers and writing in 2002.

"KZN Literary Tourism began as a five-year research project. Students received bursaries for their work on KZN writers and we built up an archive. We then created a website and loaded authors' profiles. My particular interest was literary maps so I began mapping out where and how writers were linked."

Initially the tourism aspect was "muted", she says, but grew almost organically.

"Who, after reading the lyrical opening sentences of Paton's famous book, Cry the Beloved Country, has not wanted to see the place in reality?" asks Stiebel.

Today, thanks to 15 years of research, synthesis, site visits and interviews, trails exist across the province; from Grey Street to Cato Manor; from Pietermaritzburg to the Midlands. There are also trails along the North Coast, the South Coast and in Inanda.