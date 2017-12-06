Swanky Cape Town hotel welcomes dogs

I couldn't resist the tweet. "We love animals," it said, "so much so that RED is a #PetFriendly hotel."

I could hardly believe my Twitter eyes, so I called them on it, scooped up Franky the Frenchie and checked into Radisson RED, the stylish new bastion of anti-beige in the swanky Silo District at the V&A Waterfront.

Stats show that pet travel is one of the fastest growing sectors of the global travel industry.