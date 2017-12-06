Wealthy dogs lap up the suite life at posh pet hotel

Velvet beds, a relaxing spa, 24-hour medical care and non-alcoholic beers imported from Belgium: the life of a pampered pooch in India would leave many humans envious.

Critterati, which claims to be South Asia's first luxury hotel for dogs, offers suites at up to $70 (R944) a night for pets whose "parents" will spare no expense to indulge their pride and joy.

A world away from the daily struggle to survive for India's estimated 30 million strays, breeds such as St Bernards, Labradors and Lhasa Apsos can now enjoy the last word in canine coddling.