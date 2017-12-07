Radisson Red brings techno haute approach to hotel living

Cape Town's stylish and techno savvy Radisson Red hotel is getting lots of attention for its eccentric architecture, décor and technologically advanced facilities.

Luyanda Mpahlwa from Design Scape Africa, the architectural force behind the unconventional hotel, says the concept was derived from the industrial and semi-industrial characteristics of the Silo District.

"Our task was to find the appropriate design aesthetic and the architectural language for the building. Other factors included an analysis of other completed Silo buildings. The objective for the precinct was for architects to develop individual buildings that ... reflect the character envisaged for the Silo District as a whole," said Mpahlwa.