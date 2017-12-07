Travel

Radisson Red brings techno haute approach to hotel living

07 December 2017 - 11:41 By SIBUSISO MKIZE
Cape Town's Radisson Red hotel is a monument to style, eccentricity and technological advances.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town's stylish and techno savvy Radisson Red hotel is getting lots of attention for its eccentric architecture, décor and technologically advanced facilities.

Luyanda Mpahlwa from Design Scape Africa, the architectural force behind the unconventional hotel, says the concept was derived from the industrial and semi-industrial characteristics of the Silo District.

"Our task was to find the appropriate design aesthetic and the architectural language for the building. Other factors included an analysis of other completed Silo buildings. The objective for the precinct was for architects to develop individual buildings that ... reflect the character envisaged for the Silo District as a whole," said Mpahlwa.

 The hotel is at the forefront of technological innovation, with curator Dale Simpson saying ''the future is mobile".

"Mobile phones have become our personal concierge. We have an excellent mobile app that lets you to check in, look at our city guide and our concierge's recommendations. Our mobile app can monitor a regular guest's living routines through their profiles. It can adjust the room to suit their preferences. If they prefer a certain room temperature, for example, the app detects it," says Simpson.

"Guests aren't defined by their ages - they're united by an appreciation for unique but intelligent design, energetic social spaces, technology that makes their lives easier and a customisable, personal experience," he says.

