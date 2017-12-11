Fewer packing for the coast this holiday season

Coastal city residents will not have as many of their "annoying" northern neighbours to deal with this December as fewer Vaalies are expected to travel for the holidays.

Many inlanders are either staying put this festive season or finding cheaper ways to holiday closer to home.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Federated Hospitality Industry of South Africa, said many of the association's members expressed concern over lower levels of bookings for this festive season.

"Overall there is a downturn in bookings," Tshivhengwa said. "Whether it's Durban or Cape Town, it's neither here nor there. We are seeing less travel across the board and fewer bookings for these holidays."