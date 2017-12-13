This luxe pad is the most wish-listed Airbnb rental in SA

A contemporary three-storey penthouse in Cape Town was one of the most wish-listed homes on Airbnb in 2017.

The short-term vacation rental site released a country by country look of the most popular homes on people's wish lists - homes bookmarked for future travel or fantasy travel bucket lists.

Listed as "Prime 3 Storey Cape Town Penthouse", the property is described as being light and airy and boasts a private roof-deck, plunge pool and "breathtaking views of the city, ocean, Signal Hill, Lions Head and Table Mountain".

Sleeping three guests, it's available for rent for R2,344 per night.