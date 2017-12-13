This luxe pad is the most wish-listed Airbnb rental in SA

Travel

An aerial view of Cape Town. (File photo.)
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

A contemporary three-storey penthouse in Cape Town was one of the most wish-listed homes on Airbnb in 2017. 

The short-term vacation rental site released a country by country look of the most popular homes on people's wish lists - homes bookmarked for future travel or fantasy travel bucket lists. 

Listed as "Prime 3 Storey Cape Town Penthouse", the property is described as being light and airy and boasts a private roof-deck, plunge pool and "breathtaking views of the city, ocean, Signal Hill, Lions Head and Table Mountain".

Sleeping three guests, it's available for rent for R2,344 per night.

In the US, the "Secluded Intown Treehouse" in Atlanta, was the most wish-listed property. Described as an urban retreat, it consists of  three separate, elevated cabins set amongst the trees and connected by rope-bridges.

The most popular listing in France, meanwhile, is a bright, airy, summer home in Labenne (southwest France) called Amani (which means "peace" in Swahili), whose centerpiece is a big outdoor pool. The house sleeps eight. 

And in Japan, a traditional Japanese guest house that features a garden and tatami room in the heart of Tokyo for a reasonable R940 ($69) a night was the most wish-listed home for Airbnb users in 2017. 

Check out the entire list, which highlights the most popular homes by country here

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

