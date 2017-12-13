When to book flights to score the best travel deals

Here's a general rule of thumb for booking air travel in 2018: To score the best international economy fares, clear out your Sunday, and book your departure flight for Friday.

And whatever you do, avoid making any kind of reservations on Friday.

That's the latest advice from a major report released jointly by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), which combed through flight data spanning September 1 2016 to August 31 2017 to identify patterns on the best times to book air travel, and best times to fly next year.

With a few exceptions, the numbers show that Sunday is the best day of the week to sit down at your laptop or scroll through your smartphone to find the best flight deals. This is true of most countries around the world with the exception of travelers departing from Australia, Iceland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Peru, Singapore, Thailand and Tunisia.

Overall, the same is true for booking domestic flights.

The finding, once again, debunks the widely circulated claim that Tuesday is the best day of the week to book.

CHEAPEST TIME TO FLY

Meanwhile, for added savings, the second part of the booking formula dictates that for international economy flights, the best day to start your journey is a Thursday or Friday, with the exception of flights departing from Fiji or Saudi Arabia.

By contrast, Friday is the worst day in general to book your flight, as the average ticket prices are most expensive.