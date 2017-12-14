Illegal overtaking‚ tailgating‚ speeding‚ drivers who are distracted‚ impatient and aggressive. Sound familiar?

Human error remains the number one cause of car accidents and fatal crashes on the N3 toll route between Johannesburg and Durban.

“Nearly 75% of vehicle crashes on the N3 Toll Route are due to human error‚” said N3TC transport engineer Miles le Roux on Thursday.

“We will only succeed to substantially reduce the carnage on our roads when drivers‚ with the support of their passengers‚ consciously adopt more defensive driving styles.”

Human factors included negligent driving behaviour‚ such as illegal overtaking‚ tailgating‚ weaving across lanes‚ illegal turns‚ speeding‚ driver distractions‚ being aggressive and impatient on the road‚ violating traffic laws and other safety regulations.

Besides human error‚ vehicle failures also place lives at risk.

“Making sure that your vehicle is in good mechanical order‚ is a necessity to your safety. Should your vehicle break down or you have to stop for any other emergency on the road‚ please be sure to move your vehicle well away from the road‚” said Le Roux.

“Since the start of this holiday season‚ we have already noted a number of highly dangerous situations with stationary vehicles in the road‚ often in poor weather conditions when visibility is compromised‚ and most alarmingly with people in their vehicles or waiting for help just outside their vehicles. “Your best defence always is to avoid dangerous situations.”

The expected peak traffic periods on the N3 over the festive season are:

Southbound (towards KwaZulu-Natal)

• Friday‚ 15 December between 12h00 and 22h00

• Saturday‚ 16 December between 06h00 and 15h00

• Sunday‚ 17 December between 06h00 and 15h00

• Monday‚ 18 December from 06h00 to 15h00

North and Southbound

• Friday‚ 22 December between 10h00 and 20h00

• Saturday‚ 23 December between 06h00 and 15h00

• Friday‚ 29 December between 12h00 and 20h00

Northbound (towards Gauteng)

• Tuesday‚ 2 January between 12h00 and 22h00

• Friday to Sunday‚ 5 – 7 January between 12h00 and 22h00

The N3 Toll Concession warned that there would be strict law enforcement along routes‚ including random roadworthy checks and testing of drivers who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Medical and rescue services will be stationed along the route and on standby.