Bet you haven't been! 5 unusual spots for trendy travelers to visit in 2018

The diviners at Travel and Leisure magazine have released their picks for the top 50 trending and timely places to visit in 2018.

Like many other lists by big travel brands, some are predictable - Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the Olympics, for instance - and others are dream destinations that never go out of style, like Fiji and Los Cabos, Mexico.

Here's a look at a few of their more interesting picks:

1. UZBEKISTAN

The death of the country's authoritarian president in 2016 ushered in a new, brighter chapter for Uzbekistan, with a new regime that is intent on taking the nation forward, editors say.

"For intrepid travelers, today's Uzbekistan is a promised land: a Muslim-majority nation that's both safe and affordable, with few tourists and an abundance of well-preserved mosques and harems."