Where the world's richest travelers will be jetting off to this year

While dream holidays have traditionally been set in sun-soaked, waterfront destinations, the uncharted territory of chillier climes like Iceland, Antarctica and the Arctic will become increasingly enticing for the world's wealthiest travelers

Cold, wintry destinations top the charts in a forecast from luxury travel network Virtuoso, which identified five key trends that'll dictate where well-heeled travelers will be jetting off to this year.

These trends include:

1. WINTER IS COMING

Travelers who've exhausted the world's most beautiful beaches and resorts will seek out chillier climes, says Virtuoso, like cruises that sail through Alaska, Antarctica and the Arctic. The celestial spectacle of the Northern Lights will also become increasingly popular, as will stays in igloos and frozen hotels.