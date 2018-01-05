How to get travel smart in 2018

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to travel more in 2018, you’ll want to get all your ducks in a row so that, unlike most resolutions, this one actually comes to fruition.

Whereas in the past South Africans would typically take only one holiday a year, the evolving trend is for shorter, more frequent breaks during the year.

“We are starting to see people travelling two or three times a year instead of taking just one main holiday,” says Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group product and marketing GM.

Garrett says South Africans will this year continue to look for destinations that offer value for money and don’t pose a threat to safety. “Destinations like Mauritius, Zanzibar and Thailand will continue to be firm favourites, and we also see the Middle East, Italy, the US and new destinations like Sri Lanka starting to spark more interest.

“Travelling South Africa will be a focus for Flight Centre in 2018 and we will be working closely with SA Tourism to showcase the beauty and affordability of the experiences within our own borders.”

So, if you’re thinking of dusting off your suitcase this year, here are some tried-and-tested tips from travel experts to turn that New Year’s resolution into a reality.

1. Get your dates sorted

Did you know you could get a full week off at the end of April by taking leave on April 30 and May 2 and 3? Or an extended long weekend in August if you take off the 10th?

Knowing when the school holidays are or when there’s a public holiday on a Friday, Monday, Thursday or Tuesday could mean the difference between sipping piña coladas on a beach somewhere exotic or sinking into your couch because you failed to prepare. Consider how many holidays you’d like to take in 2018, your budget and your desired destinations and investigate the options by talking to a travel professional.

2. Have your documents ready

Travelling with a minor? Check that you have an unabridged birth certificate at hand. Check the validity of your passport to ensure it is valid for at least another six months. Check the number of blank pages in your passport (you need at least two at all times). Scan all your documents and upload the collection to the cloud or email it to an email account (like Gmail) that can be accessed from anywhere.