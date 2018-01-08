The safest countries to visit in 2018: how does SA compare?

Along with Northern Europe, other destinations where the travel risks are "insignificant" and which have low medical risks include Switzerland, Slovenia and Monaco.

And while Canada and the US are considered low medical risk countries, they're classified in the "low travel risk" category - one level above "insignificant."

Meanwhile, many of the countries in the "extreme travel risk" category are located across Africa and the Middle East, including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Niger and South Sudan among others.

HOW DOES SA COMPARE?

South Africa is considered a low medical risk country - the only African country to be classed as such. However, like much of the rest of the continent, SA is a very high risk country when it comes to road safety.

Overall, Mzansi falls into the "medium travel risk" category. According to International SOS, countries in this category are described as being those where industrial action can disrupt travel, there may periodically be political unrest and violent protests and travelers may face risk from racial violence and violent crime.

• Additional reporting by staff reporter.