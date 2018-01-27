Mozambique: the next premier wildlife destination?

Just beyond the Kosi Bay/Ponta do Ouro border, lies a spot that some believe could be the poster child for conservation in Africa: the 1,040km² Maputo Special Reserve, writes Elizabeth Sleith

Just beyond the Kosi Bay/Ponta do Ouro border, lies a spot that some believe could be the poster child for conservation in Africa: the 1,040km² Maputo Special Reserve, writes Elizabeth Sleith