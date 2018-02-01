Travel

New facility at OR Tambo International offers cheaper‚ more convenient parking

01 February 2018
Image: Adventuresafrica.com via Google photo

OR Tambo International Airport has launched new long-term parking that is located closer to the domestic and international terminals.

“The booking option guarantees travellers a parking at a discounted rate and significantly reduces the time spent getting to the terminal for flights.”

The new parking area is 500m from airport terminals in the “MSP2” parkade under the City Lodge hotel and consists of 4‚300 parking bays over five levels.

Travellers can save up to 50% by booking parking up to five days in advance. Bookings should be done no later than 11pm.

Travellers need to insert the credit card used for the booking to gain access to the new long-term parking area. The credit card should also be used at the reader at the exit boom to receive the booking discount.

