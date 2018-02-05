After completing an epic and inspiring road trip from Cape to Cairo 80-year-old Julia Albu has no intention of taking her foot off the accelerator.

The next item on her bucket list is to have tea with the Queen of England for her 81st birthday.

And she plans to get there driving the same car that took her across the continent‚ her beloved 20-year-old Toyota “Tracy”.

“I’m gonna give it a bloody good try‚ the universe will come through for me. At my age‚ what do you have to worry about? You just get up and take a chance‚” she told TimesLIVE.

It has been Albu’s life-long dream to drive through Africa and continue to London.

After losing her partner of 33 years‚ raising four children and doting over nine grandchildren‚ she finally took matters into her hands and hit the road – with plenty of support along the way.

Albu said that travelling through Africa was not as scary as it was made out to be‚ adding that she met the most caring and hospitable people in the Middle East and North Africa.

“No one threatened my life in any way. It was rather an act of love throughout. If you are non-racial‚ non-political and non-sexist‚ you are not a threat to anyone. You are simply there to share yourself with whoever you meet and people reward kindness‚” she said.

“I was very blessed to have met the people I met on the journey. Most didn’t speak English but communication is universal. Like when I slept at a cafeteria with seven Egyptians. We did not speak much but we said much. All we did was smile at each other and for some odd reason we knew what the other meant every time.”