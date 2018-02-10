Readers' World

Finding zen on the back of a motorbike in Madagascar

It’s never too late to soak in the spiritual qualities of the open road, writes Sunday Times reader Donal Conlon, who headed off on his first serious motorbike adventure at the age of 69

It’s never too late to soak in the spiritual qualities of the open road, writes Sunday Times reader Donal Conlon, who headed off on his first serious motorbike adventure at the age of 69